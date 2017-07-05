Carpenter found guilty of 1990s murders of 2 prostitutes

A suburban New York carpenter has been convicted of murder in the deaths of two prostitutes found slain in the 1990s.

Prosecutors used DNA evidence found on both victims as the keystone of their case against John Bittrolff.

A Suffolk County jury reached its unanimous verdict Wednesday after seven days. Bittrolff faces 50 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced Sept. 12.

The 51-year-old Manorville father was arrested in 2014 after homicide detectives linked evidence found on the women’s remains to his DNA. His attorney said during the trial that evidence he had sex with the women was not proof of murder.

The nude bodies of Rita Tangredi and Colleen McNamee were found in remote locations 9 miles apart in late 1993 and early 1994.

___

This story has been corrected to show Bittrolff is 51, not 50.