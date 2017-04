U.S. Senator Tom Carper will be back in Lewes today to talk about the Trump budget cuts. Carper will hold a press conference and lab tour at the University of Delaware’ College of Earth, Ocean and Environment to highlight the Sea Grant program and the effects that Trump’s cuts would have on the area’s ecosystem and economy. He’ll be joined by acting members of the college, the Sea Grant Advisory Council and Southern Delaware Tourism. The conference starts at 10 a.m. in the school’s library.