Carriage horses pulled off hot South Carolina streets

The heat in South Carolina prompted one coastal city to order that horse-drawn carriage companies to keep the animals in their stables.

Charleston spokesman Jack O’Toole said the city ordered horses off the streets Wednesday afternoon. The city recently adopted new rules that require the horses to be kept in their stables when officials record four consecutive readings of 95 degrees or higher at 15-minute intervals.

That happened around 2:40 p.m.

Temperatures dropped below the maximum heat levels at 4 p.m. and the city lifted the order. But carriage operators kept the horses in their stables.

Tom Doyle with Palmetto Carriage Works said the city pulled the horses off the street too early.

Joe Elmore with the Charleston Animal Society said the 95 degree temperature limit is still too high.