Carrie Fisher death: Coroner releases results of inquiry

By FOX News -
LOS ANGELES –  Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.

Los Angeles coroner’s officials said in a news release late Friday that Fisher had buildup of fat in the walls of her arteries. The release states that Fisher had taken multiple drugs prior to her death, but that investigators could not determine whether they contributed to her death in December.

FILE – In this Thursday, April 7, 2011 file photo, Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)  (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for additional details about whether a full autopsy report and toxicology results were available.

Fisher suffered a medical emergency on an international flight on Dec. 23. Her mother, longtime movie star Debbie Reynolds, died the following day.

