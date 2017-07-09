Billie Lourd has been named beneficiary of her mother, Carrie Fisher’s, estate.

Fisher’s assets include several bank accounts, a 2016 Tesla S, full ownership of several LLCs and a life insurance policy, according to court documents obtained by People. The “Star Wars” actress’ jewelry, artwork and collectables will also go to Lourd, her only child.

The “Scream Queens” star will also inerit the rights to her mother’s public image and likeness, as well as her intellectual property rights, including ongoing earnings from Fisher’s books, specials, trademarks and copyrights.

Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, and Profiles in History have organized a September auction of some of Fisher’s memorabilia, including Fisher’s life-sized Princess Leia Statue in its original phone booth, her personalized director’s chair from “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” and her personal writing desk. A portion of the proceeds will go to her mother, Debbie Reynolds’, charity, The Thalians and The Jed Foundation, a charity chosen by Lourd.

Fisher and Reynolds’ family compound is also on the market for $18 million, the proceeds of which will likely be incorporated into the trust.

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, after going into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles a week earlier. She was 60.

