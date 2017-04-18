Carrie Underwood shocks Nashville Predator fans with surprise performance

Carrie Underwood shocked Nashville Predator fans on Monday ahead of their playoff game when the country superstar took to the ice to perform the National Anthem.

Underwood is married to player Mike Fisher, and she sported his jersey at the game.

The crowd’s reaction was so enthused that the star tweeted about the excitement in the arena ahead of their match up against the Chicago Blackhawks.

This @PredsNHL crowd is INSANE!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 18, 2017

Underwood posted plenty of excited reactions as the Predators won the game in overtime.

