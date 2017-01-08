Carrie&#039;s big Globes mistake

12

2017 Golden Globes: So hot or so not?

Who shined on the Golden Globes red carpet?

Emily Ratajkowski: So Not

Emily Ratajkowski turned up at the Golden Globes with a shiny, bedazzled, low-cut yellow dress that had a bit too much going on. 

(Reuters)

Jessica Chastain: So Hot

Jessica Chastain stole the show in this elegant pale blue Prada gown. 

(AP)

Sarah Jessica Parker: So Not

Parker paid tribute to “Star Wars” legend Carrie Fisher by channeling the actress’ signature look as Princess Leia in the white dress from the original trilogy — thoughtful, but odd nonetheless. 

(Reuters)

Mandy Moore: So Hot

Mandy Moore stunned on the red carpet tonight in a plunging black Naeem Khan gown.

(AP)

Carrie Underwood: So Not

Carrie Underwood was overtaken by the many pale pink ruffles on this pale pink gown. Too much girl!

(AP)

Drew Barrymore: So Not

Although we loved the sparkly Monique Lhuillier dress, it didn’t fit Barrymore well, and wasn’t the most flattering for her figure. 

(Reuters)

Sophie Turner: So Not

Things with her new beau Joe Jonas may be hot, but this black and white number is tepid on the red carpet. 

(AP)

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: So Hot

Justin is wearing Tom Ford, while Jessica is wearing an Elie Saab Haute Couture sleeveless V-neckline gown. 

(AP)

Michelle Williams: So Not

Michelle Williams usually stuns on the red carpet, but at tonight’s Globes she missed the mark in this white crocheted number and black bow choker. 

(AP)

Natalie Portman: So Not

A pregnant Natalie Portman wore a canary yellow dress featuring jeweled detailing, but it felt stiff and dated. 

(AP)

So Hot: Millie Bobby Brown

Looking like a beautiful glittery doll, 12-year-old Millie Bobby Brown is one of Hollywood’s newest stars in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” 

(Reuters)

Amy Adams: So Hot

Amy Adams is black-hot in a strapless sequined number by designer Tom Ford.

(AP)

Stallone sisters: So Hot

Miss Golden Globe trio, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone looked stunning in all black. 

(AP )

Giuliana Rancic: So Hot

E! News host Giuliana Rancic got it right with her floral gown. 

(AP)

Jill Soloway: So Not

The “Transparent” creator may have a hit show, but her outfit is a big miss. 

(AP)

Kristin Cavallari: So Hot

Kristin Cavallari’s sparkling dress has enough glam to make a statement. 

(AP)

Lily Collins: So Hot

Lily Collins’ dress is a lot to take in, but we can’t help but like pink lace paired with a bold open back. 

(AP)

Olivia Culpo: So Hot

There are a lot of reasons why it’s hard to love Olivia’s over-the-top dress, but the sexy cut and eye-catching textile make it a winner. 

(AP)

