Carson Wentz leaves game with head injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz left the Eagles’ game in the third quarter Thursday night after taking a late hit from Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon.

Wentz had taken every snap in his rookie season until he banged his head on the ground after Vernon took him down. He looked wobbly but walked off the field on his own. Wentz was taken into the locker room after being examined on the bench. The team said he was being evaluated for a head injury.

Chase Daniel replaced Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in draft. Daniel signed a $21 million, three-year contract in the offseason after serving as Alex Smith’s backup in Kansas City.

