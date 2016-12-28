.@cj_wentz and @MikeTrout at Avalon GC yesterday with newlyweds Trevor Buckingham, Elizabeth Ernst per 7 Mile Times. pic.twitter.com/R64mxZpus0 — Dave Weinberg (@PressACWeinberg) December 27, 2016

Carson Wentz has a friend who happens to be an Eagles season ticket member. The friend is also a professional athlete, and a pretty good one at that.

It’s two-time Major League Baseball MVP and Millville, New Jersey native Mike Trout.

The photo above of the two surfaced Tuesday on social media. Wentz went hunting with Trout over the weekend taking aim at ducks and geese. Wentz credited his security blanket in tight end Zach Ertz for putting the two in touch.

“I’ve seen what he’s done,” Wentz said of Trout. “He’s a great guy. It’s been cool getting to know him.”

Trout showed his love for the Eagles by sending a pair of Nike sneakers to every player who has a contract with the shoe company on Wednesday.