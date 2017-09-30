Cabrera homered against Phillies left-hander Adam Morgan, who had not allowed a home run since July 31. In fact, Morgan entered the game with a 0.69 ERA (two earned runs in 26 innings) in 20 appearances since then.

The Phillies managed just seven hits against the Mets, including Maikel Franco‘s solo home run to left-center field against Seth Lugo in the second inning. It was Franco’s third homer in his past four games. Lugo allowed six hits and two runs over four innings. Phillies right-hander Henderson Alvarez allowed five hits, three runs and six walks in 4 2/3 innings.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Hoskins ties it: Mets reliever Paul Sewald walked the bases loaded with one out in the seventh inning to help the Phillies tie the game. Aaron Altherr‘s sacrifice fly scored pinch-hitter Freddy Galvis and Rhys Hoskins‘ two-out single to left scored Cesar Hernandez to make it 4-4. It was Hoskins’ fourth hit since Sept. 19.

Nimmo stays hot: Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo ripped a two-out triple to right-center field to score two runs in the fifth inning. The hit gave the Mets a one-run lead, and was the outfielder’s first triple of his career.