Cast Yo vote! Cespedes needs ASG support

Fans may cast votes for starters at MLB.com and all 30 club sites — on computers, tablets and smartphones — exclusively online using the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot until Thursday, June 29, at 11:59 p.m. ET. On smartphones and tablets, fans can also access the ballot via the MLB.com At Bat and MLB.com Ballpark mobile apps. Vote up to five times in any 24-hour period for a maximum of 35 ballots cast.

Following the announcement of the 2017 All-Star starters, reserves and pitchers, fans should return to MLB.com and cast their 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote for the final player on each league’s All-Star roster. Then on Tuesday, July 11, while watching the 2017 All-Star Game presented by MasterCard live on FOX, fans may visit MLB.com to submit their choices for the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet with the 2017 MLB All-Star Game MVP Vote.

The 88th Midsummer Classic, at Marlins Park in Miami, will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by partners in more than 160 countries. ESPN Radio and ESPN Radio Deportes will provide exclusive national radio coverage, while MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM will have comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week and to purchase tickets, please visit AllStarGame.com and follow @AllStarGame on social media.

The only other Mets position player to rank at the top five at his position (or top 15 among outfielders) is Jay Bruce, perched 13th with 432,805 votes. Though Michael Conforto is a near-lock to make the NL bench, his status as a write-in candidate has hurt him in balloting.

The Mets expect Cespedes to start all four of their games in Los Angeles this week, after giving him regular off time in his return from a hamstring injury earlier this month. That should give the fan favorite plenty of opportunity to pad his statistics before balloting closes.

Fans do not vote on pitchers, but the Mets have a couple of other All-Star candidates in starter Jacob deGrom and lefty specialist Jerry Blevins.