Cat banned from college library goes viral

A tabby named Max has been playing a game of cat and mouse with some Minnesota college librarians.

The furtive feline has been sneaking into the Macalester College library in St. Paul when people open the door and has been seen scampering around the bookshelves.

Enjoying his outdoor freedom before he was grounded #igingercat #cats #adventurecat #catsofinstagram #ilovemycat A post shared by Max the Cat and Gracie (@cool_cat_max_and_gracie) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:10am PST

DOG WHO ATTEMPTED TO ESCAPE SHELTER IN VIRAL VIDEO GETS ADOPTED

The library put up a wanted-type poster asking patrons, “Please do not let in the cat.”

10 FOODS YOU SHOULD NEVER FEED TO YOUR PETS

Oops Max was caught on camera as he sneaked into the library about a month ago A post shared by Max the Cat and Gracie (@cool_cat_max_and_gracie) on Nov 29, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

The Star Tribune reports that the conundrum has caused a stir on Twitter and Reddit, where people have been posting Max-inspired artwork.

Awww so sweet 💕found on twitter A post shared by Max the Cat and Gracie (@cool_cat_max_and_gracie) on Dec 2, 2017 at 8:59am PST

Someone even made a library card for Max, who has been grounded by his owner over his naughty behavior.

Max just got a library card from Sevinth on twitter @sevinthstreams Max says thank you very much…he’s looking forward to using it😻 A post shared by Max the Cat and Gracie (@cool_cat_max_and_gracie) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS