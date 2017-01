The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NasdaqGM: IBB), SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEArca: XBI) and other biotechnology exchange traded funds were punished last year with election year rhetoric widely seen as the primary catalyst behind the sector’s struggles. Healthcare stocks and ETFs rallied immediately following Republican Donald Trump’s surprising November victory. The impact of a Trump…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below