Catcher Gimenez takes the mound again as Twins fall to White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier each hit two-run homers in the first inning, Jose Quintana cruised behind the extra support, and the Chicago White Sox beat Minnesota 9-0 on Thursday after a rain-delayed start of 4 hours and 50 minutes that was the longest in Twins history.

Quintana (4-8) departed with two outs in the seventh inning after throwing 113 pitches. He scattered just five singles while striking out nine without a walk for his second consecutive victory.

Rookie Nik Turley (0-2) recorded only two outs, allowing six hits and five runs before the first of five Twins relievers — including backup catcher Chris Gimenez — was summoned. The White Sox had seven runs before the Twins even got eight outs.

Matt Davidson had three hits and a home run, and Adam Engel had four hits and the first two RBIs of his career.

After a rough start to the season, Quintana has begun to find his rhythm just in time for a White Sox rotation that badly needs some stability. He has a 2.25 ERA in four starts this month.

The downpour began about two hours before the scheduled first pitch. The skies were dry for about an hour at one point, but the tarp never left the infield with another wave of the wet stuff on the way.

The Twins have already played three doubleheaders at home this season, with two more on the books for the road: at Kansas City on July 1 and at Chicago on Aug. 21. The White Sox return to Minnesota for a three-game series from Aug. 29-31, with an off day scheduled for both teams on Aug. 28, but that’s the only break for the Twins in a 27-day stretch and for the White Sox in a 34-day run. So with the radar promising an eventual relent, Twins officials made the decision to wait.

By the time Turley threw his first pitch at 5 p.m. local time, perhaps 10 percent of the announced paid attendance of 27,684 remained. The Twins granted all ticket-holders an exchange for a seat of equal or lesser value for any game from Aug. 29 through Oct. 1.

This was not the way the Twins wanted to wrap up the homestand, with an opportunity to leave for Cleveland with a sweep of the White Sox and some momentum for an Indians team that won all four games here last weekend.

Turley’s second pitch bounced halfway between the mound on the plate, and he hung his left arm awkwardly after the delivery, alarming manager Paul Molitor and head athletic trainer Dave Pruemer enough to visit and require him to throw some more warmup pitches without pain.

He passed the test, but the rest of his appearance was no better than batting practice, rarely mixing a breaking ball in while mostly hurling fastballs and changeups that were hit hard to all parts of the ballpark.

THE GREAT ABREU ROAD TRIP

Abreu has hit all 13 of his home runs on the road, a White Sox record to start a season. The last time he went deep at Guaranteed Rate Field was Sept. 15, 2016.

REMEMBER WHEN?

The White Sox once waited out a 7-hour rain delay in Chicago, finally declaring a postponement before the game ever began against Texas on Aug. 12, 1990.

The White Sox preferred to reschedule for four days later when both teams had an off day, but the Rangers didn’t want to return to Chicago for one day before starting a home series against the White Sox the following weekend. So the game was actually made up as a doubleheader in Texas, five days after the marathon wait.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Mike Pelfrey (3-5, 3.56 ERA) will pitch Friday in Chicago to start a three-game series against Oakland. He’s 3-1 with a 2.03 ERA over his last six turns. For the Athletics, RHP Jharel Cotton (4-7, 5.40 ERA) will make his 13th start, seeking back-to-back wins for the first time in his career.

Twins: LHP Adalberto Mejia (1-3, 5.53 ERA) will take the mound Friday in Cleveland to begin a three-game series. He has topped five innings just twice in nine starts. RHP Trevor Bauer (6-5, 5.54 ERA) will pitch for the Indians. He beat the Twins last week with eight strikeouts and two runs in seven innings.