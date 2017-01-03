Caught on video: 2-year-old boy pushes dresser off twin brother stuck underneath

A 2-year-old Utah boy is credited with saving his twin brother’s life after he was stuck under a dresser that fell off him.

On Sunday, Ricky Shoff, the father of twins Brock and Browdy, shared a video online showing one of the twins lifting the fallen dresser off his brother.

“I’ve been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it’s not only to bring awareness, but it’s also incredible,” Shoff wrote on Facebook. “We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share.”

In the full video posted on YouTube, the boys were seen opening the various dresser drawers and trying to climb up on it. The dresser tipped over them – Brock got stuck underneath while Bowdy apparently was unhurt.

Bowdy quickly jumped into action, trying to push the dresser off his brother. Meanwhile, Brock rolled around slightly lifting off the dresser.

Eventually, Bowdy was able to push the dresser, releasing his brother.

“We know Bowdy was not along in moving the dresser off of Brock,” Soff wrote on Facebook. “And feel blessed that he is okay. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall.”

The incredible feat follows similar incidents that ended with tragedy. Last month, Swedish furniture retailer Ikea agreed to pay $50 million to three families of toddlers that were killed when dressers and chests tipped over on them.