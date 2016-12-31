Cavaliers at Hornets live stream: How to watch online

The Charlotte Hornets (19-14) will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-7) on Saturday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the cream of the crop when it comes to the Eastern Conference and, on Saturday, LeBron James and company will face off against the Charlotte Hornets in what could be a playoff preview. Tyronn Lue’s team has claimed six victories in their last seven outings, with the lone blemish coming in a game against Detroit in which the best player on the planet was notably absent for the purposes of rest. In short, the Cavaliers are playing lights-out basketball right now and this is a very tough match-up for the Hornets.

On Charlotte’s end, Steve Clifford and his squad are entering on the heels of back-to-back victories over the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat. Beyond that, the Hornets have won five of six to reach five games over the .500 mark and, in the Eastern Conference, that mark looks fantastic in more ways than one.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

TV Info: Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Southeast

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Because the game takes place in Charlotte, this could be a dangerous spot for the Cavaliers and the good folks at FiveThirtyEight make Cleveland only the slightest of favorites to claim victory here. With that in mind, the Cavs are widely seen as a team that can ascend beyond statistical projections when locked in and their motivation is probably the biggest factor in any regular season game, especially one that takes place on New Year’s Eve.

Can you picture a scenario in which the Cavaliers and Hornets meet in the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs? If you can’t, you might want to watch this game because it is a very legitimate possibility.

