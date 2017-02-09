Cavaliers continue their milestone season

Not all wins are created equal, but #36 for the Cleveland Cavaliers had its share of moments and milestones, both collectively and individually.

The Cavs’ 132-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night capped a two-game stretch unlike any other in NBA history.

.@cavs continue to make history! The fun doesn’t end here. Cavaliers Live postgame is next! STREAM: https://t.co/ocCrPS8bo2 pic.twitter.com/cvKTdefMHc — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) February 9, 2017

The victory also marked the fourth straight game in which the Cavs drained 15 or more three-pointers — a new franchise record.

Four straight games with 15+ treys from deep … 1st time in #CavsHistory. #DefendtheLand pic.twitter.com/IMGkYK2VYG — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 9, 2017

It was a stellar night for guard Kyle Korver, who continued his ascent up the NBA’s all-time three-point shooting ranks.

Korver finished eight-for-nine from beyond the arc, draining his final two triples within 30 seconds of each other, inside the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter.

And then, of course, there’s LeBron. Two nights after passing Lenny Wilkens for 13th on the NBA’s all-time assists list, James added another milestone to his resume.

The Cavs’ next chance for record-setting comes Thursday when they face Russell Westbrook’s Oklahoma City Thunder.