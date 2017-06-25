Cavs reportedly discussing 3-team trade involving Paul George and Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers apparently have not given up on their pursuit of All-Star forward Paul George. The Cavs are talking to the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets on a three-team trade that would send George to Cleveland and Kevin Love to the Denver Nuggets, ESPN reported Sunday.

According to the report, the players the Pacers would get in return are not known, but Denver has made forwards Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler and guard Emmanuel Mudiay available in deals. The Nuggets reportedly are in the market to upgrade at power forward and intend to pursue free agents Blake Griffin and Paul Millsap.

George informed the Pacers earlier this month that he intends to become a free agent next summer and likely will sign with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers. The Pacers and Lakers reportedly were in talks about a potential trade leading up to the draft, but Los Angeles was unwilling to give up its No. 2 pick, which it used to select Lonzo Ball, and forward Brandon Ingram.

The Cavaliers reportedly were in talks with the Bulls for Jimmy Butler before Chicago dealt the All-Star guard to Minnesota on a draft-day trade. George, one of the best two-way players in the game, has spent the past seven seasons in Indiana and averaged a career-high 23.7 points last season.

Cleveland reportedly also has interest in veterans Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade if they secure buyouts from the Knicks and Bulls, respectively.