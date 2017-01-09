6.8 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, January 9, 2017
Cavs star asks for prayers after wife gives birth to baby 5...

Cavs star asks for prayers after wife gives birth to baby 5 months premature

By FOX News -
12
Dec 14, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) holds the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) defends at FedExForum. Memphis defeated Cleveland 93-85. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) holds the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) defends at FedExForum. Memphis defeated Cleveland 93-85. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports  (USA Today Sports)

NBA basketball player J.R. Smith and wife Jewel Smith announced the birth of their third daughter on Saturday, sharing that the girl had been born five months prematurely.

More on this…

Dakota, now seven days old, weighed one pound at birth.

The Smiths made the announcement on Uninterrupted, the video platform created by Smith’s Cleveland Cavaliers’ teammate LeBron James.

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it,” Jewel said on the video. “That’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everybody else.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB