CB White Added To Eagles Secondary

The Eagles made an addition to the defensive secondary on Monday afternoon, signing cornerback Mitchell White to a reserve/future contract.

White, listed at 5-11 and 185 pounds, has played in the Canadian Football league since 2014. After two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, White was named an All Star with the Ottawa RedBlacks, taking home a Grey Cup championship.

White was undrafted out of Michigan State in 2013, and after spending a short amount of time with the Oakland Raiders, White headed north of the border to pursue a career in the CFL. The Eagles also went to the CFL route last offseason to add cornerback Aaron Grymes , who shined for the Eagles in the preseason before a shoulder injury resulted in him being waived. Grymes re-signed with the Eagles later in the season and will compete for a roster spot heading into 2017.