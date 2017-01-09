CB White Added To Eagles Secondary

The Eagles made an addition to the defensive secondary on Monday afternoon, signing cornerback
White, listed at 5-11 and 185 pounds, has played in the Canadian Football league since 2014. After two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, White was named an All Star with the Ottawa RedBlacks, taking home a Grey Cup championship.
White was undrafted out of Michigan State in 2013, and after spending a short amount of time with the Oakland Raiders, White headed north of the border to pursue a career in the CFL. The Eagles also went to the CFL route last offseason to add cornerback
White will provide some more depth to a position with a lot of uncertainty for the Eagles.