Cedi Osman Wants To Join Cleveland Cavaliers Next Season

Second-round draft pick Cedi Osman wants to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers next season after another year in Turkey. What impact could he have for the team?

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be gaining a future star on the roster next year.

Cedi Osman of Anadolu Efes in the Turkish BSL wants to play for the Cavaliers next season.

Some fans might have forgotten about the Turkish guard, taken in the second round in the 2015 NBA Draft, but he’s ready to make an impact in the NBA.

The Cavs acquired his draft rights from Minnesota Timberwolves along with the draft rights to another second-round pick from 2015, Rakeem Christmas, in exchange for the draft rights to 24th overall pick Tyus Jones.

Say that five times fast.

Osman would add to the versatility of the team by being able to play small forward and shooting guard. He only averaged 8.9 points per game in EuroLeague play last season, and shot 40.4 percent from long range.

He also shot 44.7 percent from the field. With a little more experience, he looks like he would be impactful.

In domestic league action this season, he’s putting up 15 points per game through the first nine games and hitting 42.3 percent from three-point range.

Anadolu Efes defeated Darussafaka Dogus in Turkish League !! Cedi Osman had a great night w/ 19 pts 5 rebs in 24 minutes. — Agency ISTBASKET (@IstBasketTR) December 26, 2016

When I watched some of his games, he reminds me of San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili. He hasn’t perfected the Euro step like Ginobili, or have the “clutch gene” just yet, but he has his game. He’s a slasher to the basket, and plays above average defense on opposing players.

There was one play against former Real Madrid guard, and current Philadelphia 76er Sergio Rodriguez, where he got beat off the dribble, but was still able to block his shot from behind. That’s the relentlessness that fans would grow to love.

Osman doesn’t get a lot of assists, only averaging 1.0 a game, but he’s a good passer. That would fit well with the Cavaliers. They are a team where ball movement gets the offense going, and if he can add to that, he will earn playing time.

The talent on the team could easily bring his assist numbers up to four or five a game potentially.

I’m also a fan of his height. He’s 6-foot-8 and 194 pounds–which he’s going to have add a little weight and strength. He’s long and athletic for his size, and would cause a problem for opposing guards, and some small forwards.

He’s good in transition on both sides of the floor, and brings energy.

I’m not a big fan of his shooting form. It reminds me of former Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns forward Walter McCarty. He had that slow release followed by putting the hand up to try and guide the ball in.

It might be something Coach Tyronn Lue would work on, but if it’s going in, why change it?

As far as his consistency as a scorer, that would be a work in progress. He didn’t score much in the EuroLeague with average talent, so it would be much harder to do so in the NBA with the best players in the world.

The ceiling for Osman could be average, but he could also surprise people and exceed expectations.

Either way, I don’t expect him to get much playing time in his first year with the team, but he could show flashes of the future if and when he’s sent to the D-League.

The era of Osman is hopefully an interesting one.

Prediction if he plays next season: 4.5 points per game, 2.5 assist, 1.5 rebounds, 26 percent from long-range.

