Good ole Teemu!

As Game 5 of the 2007 Western Conference Finals between the Ducks and Red Wings went into overtime, Anaheim needed its best player to light a spark.

With only 47 seconds left in regulation, the Ducks got the tying goal on a power-play via Scott Niedermayer. Then, it onto OT & the Temmu show!

At the 11:57 mark of OT, Selanne found the back of the net for the 2-1 victory. The Ducks would go on to win Game 6, close out the series and head to the finals to face (and eventually defeat) the Senators for the clubs first-ever Stanley Cup Championship.

