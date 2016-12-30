Happy birthday, LeBron James!

The defending NBA Finals MVP turned 32 on Friday, and for his birthday, he kindly requested that people stop comparing him to Michael Jordan.

Unfortunately for the King, that’s probably not going to happen. Ever. But we can celebrate LeBron’s special day with the single greatest play of his NBA career. You know the one I’m talking about — and if you’re a Golden State Warriors fan, you might want to turn away now.

The rest of us will take a minute to relive LeBron’s epic chasedown block in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, from multiple angles and in slow motion.

[embedded content]

The clip is roughly a minute long — so if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to spend the next hour watching this over and over and over and …