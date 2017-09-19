Celebrities, politicians react to powerful Mexico earthquake

At least 61 people have been reported dead in Mexico after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the country’s southern coast Tuesday.

World leaders, celebrities and other high-profile figures have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the powerful earthquake.

President Donald Trump tweeted, “God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you.”

While his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, tweeted that she was “Thinking of those in #Mexico affected by today’s #earthquake.”

“The thoughts and prayers of Texans are with the people of Mexico following another devastating earthquake,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “The State of Texas will continue to offer and support to aid Mexico in their time of need.

Actress Eva Longoria said the earthquake was “horrible news,” and noted her “husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone.”

Former child star Drake Bell tweeted he “can’t believe this. Praying for Mexico.”