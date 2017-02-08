Celebrities weigh in on Betsy DeVos confirmation: &#039;This is murdering&#039; our school system

Hollywood stars were eager to share their views after Betsy DeVos’ nomination for education secretary was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday.

Many celebrities, including some who went to private school or have kids in private school, took to Twitter to express their concern that DeVos would be the end of the public school system.

“Avengers” director Joss Whedon went as far as to say the GOP has “declared war on our children.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted, “Betsy DeVos has been confirmed as Education Secretary. So now the entire public education system is basically Trump University” before adding (as she often does) “F–k Pence.”

