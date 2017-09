The “Jersey Shore” star recently lost weight (right) and says that’s the cause of her changing face.

“People are saying I got cheek implants, my chin shaved down and a nose job,” she tells In Touch magazine.

“I lost 15 pounds and my cheeks have become more defined,” she says.

Her chest, though, she freely admits is surgically enhanced.

Not mysterious.

(X17 Online/AP)

