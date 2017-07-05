Celine Dion poses nude during Paris Couture Week

Celine Dion stripped down in the name of fashion.

The 49-year-old singer proved she’s not afraid to show skin when she posed nude for Vogue during Paris Couture Week.

In the photo shared on Vogue’s Instagram, the singer sits with her legs crossed and one hand over her mouth without any clothes on.

“Here’s a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current “mini-tour” of Europe),” the caption read.

Dion also posed with clothes for several more photos for the magazine’s social media accounts.