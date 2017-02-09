Celtics at Trail Blazers live stream: How to watch online

The Portland Trail Blazers (23-30) will host the Boston Celtics (33-19) on Thursday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are five NBA games on tap for Thursday, Feb. 9. One of those games will be between the Boston Celtics (33-19) and the Portland Trail Blazers (23-30). Tipoff from the Moda Center in Portland will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Comcast SportsNet New England will carry the game in the Greater Boston area. While there will not be a local telecast in the Greater Portland area, the national telecast can be found on TNT. The available live stream can be found on TNT Overtime.

Boston enters play at 33-19 on the year and in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics lead the Toronto Raptors (32-22) by two games in the Atlantic Division standings. Boston lost its most recent game on the road to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, 108-92. The Celtics have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and are 14-11 away from the TD Garden this season.

Portland enters play at 23-30 on the year and in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers trail the Utah Jazz (34-19) by 11 games in the Northwest Division standings. Portland won its most recent game on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, 114-113. The Trail Blazers have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 14-11 at the Moda Center this season.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 9

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Portland, Oregon

Venue: Moda Center

TV Info: TNT, CSNE

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Trail Blazers will be laying 1.5 points at home to the visiting Celtics. The associated moneylines for this game are Portland -120 and Boston +110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 219.5 points.

Swallow the points and take the Trail Blazers in this one. A road back-to-back in Portland for the Celtics does not bode well for bodes chances to win this one on national television Thursday night.

