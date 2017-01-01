Centennial Classic features last-second buzzer-beater by Red Wings to force OT

On Sunday, the NHL welcomed in 2017 with a Centennial Classic to celebrate the league’s 100th year. The Red Wings and Maple Leafs faced off in an outdoor game at BMO Field in Toronto, and it was one heck of a fun ride that featured some awesome late-game dramatics.

The Wings managed to erase a three-goal deficit in the third period and the tying goal came off the stick of Anthony Mantha with almost no time to spare in regulation. With some wild action in front of the Toronto net as the final seconds ticked down, Mantha managed to find the back of the net with 1.1 seconds left on the game clock. It was about as close to a “buzzer-beater” as you’ll see in hockey, and it looked like Toronto sports fans were in for another crushing disappointment.

But, in the end, the Leafs’ prized rookie and 2016’s top overall pick, Auston Matthews, came to the rescue in overtime with his second goal of the game.