CES 2017: Top 10 gadgets

Here are 10 of the biggest standouts at CES 2017, from a $9,000 curved screen gaming laptop to an underwater drone for “immersive” fishing.

Acer Predator 21 X giant gaming laptop: This massive gaming laptop with a 21-inch display packs all of the fastest Intel and Nvidia silicon you can shake a joystick at into a luggable design. It uses eye-tracking technology to, for example, allow gamers to identify enemies and “take cover simply by gazing at objects on the screen.” The Predator 21 X will be available in North America in February with prices starting at $8,999.

Triple-display gaming laptop: But wait— Razer is upping the ante with the “world’s first” automated triple display laptop. The luggable laptop from Razer (known for thin and light gaming laptops) manages to fit three 17.3-inch 4K screens into one integrated piece of hardware. The graphics are powered by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU. Pricing has not been announced.

Underwater drone: Get a drone assist for fishing – an underwater drone in this case. The PowerRay robot can dive as deep as 98 feet underwater, and images and data can be sent up to 262 feet. It even includes an internal fish-luring light. Using an app, you can view real-time photos or video. Preorders start on February 27, 2017. No pricing yet.

HOTTEST NEW CES 2017 TECH: HOME ROBOTS

How thin can a TV get? LG’s new 77-inch OLED TV is preposterously thin at 3.85mm, including wall mount (the panel itself is 2.57mm thick). But it’s not just the thinness that will grab you. It comes with “Active HDR” – which analyzes and optimizes content scene-by-scene for the best image possible – and 4K resolution. The W7 will ship this March, with preorders starting soon. No pricing yet, but you can bet it’s going to be expensive. (Note that Sony also showed off an OLED TV this week with audio that is delivered via vibrations in the display itself.)

Dell’s first 8K display: With four times the pixels of 4K, it’s Dell’s first 8K monitor. That matters because Dell is one of the top computer display brands on the planet. The pricing for the Dell UltraSharp 32 (32-inch) Ultra HD 8K Monitor starts at $4,999 and it will be available March 23 on Dell.com.

CES: HIGH-TECH DISPLAY AIMS TO MAKE DRIVING SAFER

A modular drone that can become whatever you want. With the tagline “Build it. Code it. Fly it.” the Airblock drone is made of magnetic, modular parts for easy assembly and disassembly. “It does stunts through drag-and-drop programming,” according to Makeblock, the Chinese startup behind the kickstarter project.

Newest Windows 10 virtual reality (VR) headsets from HP, Dell, Acer: Microsoft gave conference-goers a glance at upcoming Windows VR headsets from HP, Dell and Acer at CES this week. Details are scant right now, but look for the cheapest priced at around $300, according to Engadget.

First Google Tango-enabled Augmented-reality smartphone: Asus’ ZenFone AR is the world’s first 5.7-inch smartphone with Tango and Daydream by Google. Tango’s AR lets you see virtual objects and information on top of your surroundings. And Daydream is Google’s virtual reality technology. No pricing yet.

WHAT ARE THE TOP TECH TRENDS FOR THE UPCOMING YEAR?

Super sleek Polaroid instant digital camera: the Polaroid Pop instant digital camera sports a slim, eminently portable design that produces classic Polaroid-sized 3- by 4-inch prints. (Polaroid is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2017.) But you’ll have to wait, as the camera isn’t due until late this year.

First 10-nanometer processor from Qualcomm: Qualcomm is the leading supplier of processors for phone makers worldwide, and the 10-nanometer Snapdragon 835 processor will allow thinner phones with equal or better battery life than phones today.