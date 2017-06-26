Cespedes needs big final push in ASG voting

• VOTE NOW for #ASGWorthy Mets

Had Cespedes not missed more than a month of the season due to hamstring and quad strains, he might currently rank among Harper, Charlie Blackmon, Ozuna and the other National League leaders. As it was, Cespedes mustered just six home runs before landing on the disabled list in April, then played sporadically upon his return. But Cespedes returned to a normal schedule this week on the West Coast, collecting hits — including his ninth home run — in four straight games in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

If he had enough plate appearances to qualify, Cespedes would rank fourth in the NL with a 1.015 OPS, ahead of even Harper.

“I think he’s healed,” manager Terry Collins said Sunday. “Is he 100 percent like if he had two months off? I don’t think anybody’s in that kind of condition anymore. But I think he’s done fine. I think he’s running fine. I think he’s handled himself well.”

Should Cespedes’ late push for votes fall short, the Mets’ most likely All-Star may be Jay Bruce, who ranks 13th in fan voting but is tied for second in the NL with 20 home runs — also tied for the most among outfielders. Bruce may be a more likely All-Star at this point than Michael Conforto, a write-in candidate on the online ballot whose bat has cooled in recent weeks.

Fans do not vote for pitchers, but Jacob deGrom is also building an All-Star case with a 3-0 record and 0.72 ERA over his last three starts. Though deGrom’s season ERA remains a pedestrian 3.71, he ranks fourth in the NL with 113 strikeouts.

