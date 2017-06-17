Though the Mets created plenty of opportunities, three double plays on offense and multiple defensive misplays undermined them throughout the afternoon. The Nationals took advantage, successfully leaning on their much-maligned bullpen for the game’s final 11 outs. Adam Lind gave them some additional cushion with a two-run homer in the eighth.

Bright spots for the Mets included Yoenis Cespedes‘ home run and 4-for-5 performance, and Jay Bruce‘s three-hit day. But the Mets could not sustain any of their rallies, leaving six men on base from the fourth through eighth innings.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Leading off with a bang: Turner turned on Lugo’s second pitch of the game, a 91-mph fastball that he redirected into the left-center-field seats. Scoring early hasn’t been a problem this series for the Nationals, who have led in all but two innings of the first three games. It was the third leadoff home run Mets starters have allowed over the past five games.

Treinen escapes: Chipping the Nationals’ lead to two runs in the sixth inning, the Mets chased Strasburg from the game and threatened to tie things when they put two men on base with one out. But Blake Treinen entered, coaxing an inning-ending double-play ball from T.J. Rivera. Continuing the theme of Nationals relievers escaping, Matt Grace jammed Michael Conforto in a popout the next inning with the score at 4-2 to strand Jose Reyes at third base, and Enny Romero struck out Rene Rivera with the tying runs aboard and two outs in the eighth.