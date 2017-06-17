NEW YORK — The Nationals tightened their hammerlock on the NL East with a 7-4 triumph over the Mets on Saturday, remaining unbeaten at Citi Field this season and clinching another series victory there.
Trea Turner hit a leadoff home run off Mets righty Seth Lugo, Jose Lobaton added a solo shot, and Stephen Strasburg delivered 5 1/3 effective innings, holding the Mets to two runs. Initially viewing this series as a chance to climb back into contention, New York has not led at any point over its first three games.
Though the Mets created plenty of opportunities, three double plays on offense and multiple defensive misplays undermined them throughout the afternoon. The Nationals took advantage, successfully leaning on their much-maligned bullpen for the game’s final 11 outs. Adam Lind gave them some additional cushion with a two-run homer in the eighth.
Bright spots for the Mets included Yoenis Cespedes‘ home run and 4-for-5 performance, and Jay Bruce‘s three-hit day. But the Mets could not sustain any of their rallies, leaving six men on base from the fourth through eighth innings.
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Leading off with a bang: Turner turned on Lugo’s second pitch of the game, a 91-mph fastball that he redirected into the left-center-field seats. Scoring early hasn’t been a problem this series for the Nationals, who have led in all but two innings of the first three games. It was the third leadoff home run Mets starters have allowed over the past five games.
Treinen escapes: Chipping the Nationals’ lead to two runs in the sixth inning, the Mets chased Strasburg from the game and threatened to tie things when they put two men on base with one out. But Blake Treinen entered, coaxing an inning-ending double-play ball from T.J. Rivera. Continuing the theme of Nationals relievers escaping, Matt Grace jammed Michael Conforto in a popout the next inning with the score at 4-2 to strand Jose Reyes at third base, and Enny Romero struck out Rene Rivera with the tying runs aboard and two outs in the eighth.
Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo and Facebook, and listen to his podcast.
Chris Bumbaca is a reporter for MLB.com based out of New York and covered the Nationals on Saturday.
This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.