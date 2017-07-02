Chacin, Margot lead Padres to 5-3 win over Dodgers (Jul 02, 2017)

SAN DIEGO (AP) Jhoulys Chacin pitched five scoreless innings, Manuel Margot homered and drove in two runs, and the San Diego Padres beat Los Angeles 5-3 Sunday for a a rare victory over the Dodgers.

The Padres lost seven of the first eight meetings with the Dodgers this season but defeated Kenta Maeda (6-4) for the second time in 13 weeks.

San Diego went ahead 5-0 against Maeda while Chacin (7-7) was recording his second scoreless outing in 17 starts this year.

Chacin, who struck out six, retired cleanup hitter Cody Bellinger three times with a man on base, twice on strikes and once on a 2-0 pitch with two runners aboard.

Brandon Mauer got the last three outs for his 16th save after Brad Hand threw a scoreless eighth.

