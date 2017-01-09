Chadwell leaves Charleston Southern for Coastal Carolina

(STATS) – If you can beat them, you can join them, too.

Following the most successful coaching stint in Charleston Southern history, Jamey Chadwell has stepped down at the Big South program to become Joe Moglia’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator at FBS-bound Coastal Carolina.

The 39-year-old will be introduced at a campus news conference on Tuesday.

“I could not be more proud to have Jamey Chadwell join the Coastal Carolina program,” Moglia said in a university statement Sunday night. “He has not only been an intense competitor of ours, but has had outstanding success and has always put his players and his school first. Jamey will be a great fit with our mission and is committed to all the things this program stands for.”

Charleston Southern wasted no time in announcing quarterbacks coach Mark Tucker will succeed Chadwell at Charleston Southern. The 54-year-old, a Charleston native, will be introduced at a campus news conference Wednesday.

Chadwell, who was considered a candidate for several head coaching opportunities this offseason, posted a 35-14 record over four seasons at Charleston Southern. He was named the Big South coach of the year three times and led the Buccaneers to the last two conference titles.

He had a 3-1 record over Coastal Carolina, a former Big South program. The Buccaneers won 59-58 in two overtimes in Conway, South Carolina, this past season.

The Chanticleers will play their first season as a Sun Belt Conference member this year.

Despite earning a share of the Big South title and reaching the FCS playoffs for the second consecutive season, Charleston Southern had a troubled campaign under Chadwell in 2016. Chadwell and an assistant coach were both suspended one game each for committing a minor NCAA recruiting infraction and several dozen players were suspended one game each for misusing financial aid allocated for books.

Chadwell also was the head coach at two Division II programs, North Greenville (2009-11) and Delta State (2012). He has a 60-35 career record.

Tucker also was an assistant coach at East Tennessee State and The Citadel. He becomes a collegiate head coach for the first time, but he was a high school head coach at Williamsburg Academy in South Carolina and Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia as well as with the Mountain Empire Warriors, a semi-pro football team in the North American Football League.