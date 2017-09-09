Chance encounter: Sisco thrilled by first AB

“It was definitely a surreal experience,” Sisco said. “I just tried to keep my thought process simple and tried to focus on my approach and not let the situation dictate that. But yeah, I was excited for it, definitely. I knew what it was, so I was definitely excited for it. I’ve been looking forward to getting some at-bats.”

Although Sisco, whom MLBPipeline.com ranks as Baltimore’s No. 1 prospect, was hit with a wave of emotions before the at-bat, he said that he was able to put all of it aside once he stepped into the box.

“It just goes back to playing baseball, really,” Sisco said. “I feel comfortable at the plate. I always have. I went into competition, and just kind of got into that mode. I just focused on my approach and that took the emotion out of it.”

While Sisco’s first career plate appearance came on Friday night, it was not his Major League debut. Sisco made his debut on Sept. 2 as a defensive substitution against the Blue Jays, and then entered Thursday’s game against the Yankees again as a defensive replacement.

Sisco’s RBI triple

WLD@USA: Chance Sisco sends an RBI triple to the gap

Orioles top-ranked prospect Chance Sisco knocks an RBI triple into the gap to put the U.S. up 2-0 in the 2017 All-Star Futures Game

In 97 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season, Sisco posted a slash line of .267/.340/.395 with seven homers, 23 doubles, 32 walks and 47 RBIs.

Sisco added that he did not feel any added pressure while facing the Tribe — which extended its franchise-long winning streak to 16 games on Friday.

“I wasn’t thinking of that at all, honestly,” Sisco said. “I was just thinking about my approach. I was just excited to step in the box and compete.”