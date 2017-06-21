Changes at Sauber as Kaltenborn leaves team principal role

Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn has parted company with the Swiss outfit after an apparent disagreement with the owners, according to sources close to the team.

The team was taken over last year by Swedish investors who are also connected to driver Marcus Ericsson.

Kaltenborn, who started as the team’s lawyer before working her way up to the team principal role, was also a 30 percent shareholder in the company until the sale late last summer. She was initially kept on, and on her watch the team concluded a deal to run Honda engines from 2018, with gearboxes supplied by McLaren, although the latter arrangement has not yet been formally confirmed.

However, it appears that differences over the way the team is being run led to the sudden split.

Team manager Beat Zehnder and technical director Jorg Zander have been placed in charge of operations in Baku this weekend. There is no word on a replacement boss, although Colin Kolles – who knows the Swedes well from Ericsson’s spell at Caterham – is in the frame.