Joey Bosa has lost more during his rookie season with the San Diego Chargers than in three seasons at Ohio State, and the 21-year-old defensive end is getting tired of it.

“Losing’s getting pretty old pretty fast,” Bosa said while appearing on The Mighty 1090. “I was just a little overly upset in the locker room. I won’t throw a tantrum like that again.”

Some of Bosa’s frustration stems from San Diego’s latest loss, falling to the previously winless Cleveland Browns, easily a low point for the 5-10 Chargers.

“That has part to do with it,” he said. “But it’s also seeing our defense and the effort that we give and how hard we played in the second half. Coming up short just hurts.”

Bosa missed the first four games of 2016 after suffering a hamstring injury before the start of the regular season. Bosa, the No. 3 pick, missed nearly the entire offseason while trying to come to terms on a deal with the Chargers.

Bosa has enjoyed a late-season surge, picking up at least one sack in each of his past four games. He leads all rookies in that category with 9 ½.