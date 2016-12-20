Charles Krauthammer: Obama's environmental plan 'egregious'

Syndicated columnist Charles Krauthammer said Tuesday on “Special Report with Bret Baier” that President Barack Obama’s plan to ban offshore drilling in parts of the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans is “egregious” and reveals that the White House is trying to “nail everything to the floor so it can’t be moved” before Donald Trump takes over.

“Of course it can be moved,” said Krauthammer. “The idea that because we’re not going to drill, the oil or natural gas is not going to be produced is ridiculous, and it’s going to end up being produced in Nigeria or places all over the world where the environmental standards are infinitely less than they are in the U.S.”

OBAMA BARS FUTURE LEASES IN SWATHS OF ARCTIC, ATLANTIC OCEANS

President Obama invoked a 1953 law which he claims gives him the authority to act unilaterally and declare a permanent drilling ban from Virginia to Maine on the Eastern Seaboard, as well as along much of Alaska’s coast.

Krauthammer added that Obama’s move will not allow the U.S. to compete economically with foreign countries, saying, “the Chinese are opening a coal fired plant every week. It’s not going to stop.

“What we don’t do, they’re going to do, and all we’re doing is exporting jobs, exporting the waste and exporting the danger.”

