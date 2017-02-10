Charles Oakley to host press conference next week regarding Knicks

Charles Oakley announced that he will hold a press conference regarding his latest issues with the New York Knicks, he announced on Twitter..

“I love NYC,” Oakley tweeted. “I LOVE the Knicks that you for all your love .. I will be holding a Press conference next week Let’s go Knicks.”

On Friday, New York Knicks owner James Dolan announced that Oakley was banned from Madison Square Garden.

Oakley was arrested at Wednesday night’s Knicks game after an altercation with arena security. The incident reportedly began when Oakley heckled Dolan, with whom he has a longstanding feud.

Oakley, 53, played 10 seasons with the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. He has been upset with Knicks management that he has not been invited to participate in any of the team’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

