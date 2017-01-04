Charleston comes together after church shooting
The Rev. Matthew Watley welcomes visitors at Emanuel AME Church during a memorial ceremony in June 2016 marking the first anniversary of the shootings at the church where nine people were killed by a gunman, in Charleston, South Carolina.
(Reuters)
Ceremony
Vergie Tennison of Georgetown, South Carolina, waits for the start of a memorial ceremony marking the first anniversary of the shootings at Emanuel AME Church during a prayer service where nine people were killed by a gunman, in Charleston, South Carolina.
(Reuters)
Victims
Family members of victims react during a memorial ceremony marking the first anniversary of the shootings at Emanuel AME Church during a prayer service where nine people were killed by a gunman, in Charleston, South Carolina.
(Reuters)
Victim’s husband
Arthur Hurd, husband of Emanuel Church shooting victim Cynthia Hurd, sits beside a portrait of his wife at his home in Charleston, South Carolina. “I survived it,” he said. “But did I really?”
(Reuters)
Sanders
Felicia Sanders, who watched her son Tywanza Sanders die at the hands of Dylann Roof, smiles while speaking to media after Roof was found guilty of murdering nine parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in a hate crime Friday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Charleston S.C. “I wear a smile now because the nine victims wore beautiful smiles in photos before they were killed,” Sanders said.
(AP)
Memorial ceremony
Rev. Betty Deas Clark (C) speaks at Emanuel AME Church during a memorial ceremony marking the first anniversary of the shootings at the church where nine people were killed by a gunman, in Charleston, South Carolina.
(Reuters)
Anniversary
The Rev. Anthony Thompson, husband of victim Myra Thompson stands around photos of victims before a memorial ceremony marking the first anniversary of the shootings at Emanuel AME Church during a prayer service where nine people were killed by a gunman, in Charleston, South Carolina.
(Reuters)
Dylann Storm Roof
Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C.
(AP)
