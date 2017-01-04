Charleston comes together after church shooting

Church The Rev. Matthew Watley welcomes visitors at Emanuel AME Church during a memorial ceremony in June 2016 marking the first anniversary of the shootings at the church where nine people were killed by a gunman, in Charleston, South Carolina. (Reuters) church

Ceremony Vergie Tennison of Georgetown, South Carolina, waits for the start of a memorial ceremony marking the first anniversary of the shootings at Emanuel AME Church during a prayer service where nine people were killed by a gunman, in Charleston, South Carolina. (Reuters) ceremony-

Victims Family members of victims react during a memorial ceremony marking the first anniversary of the shootings at Emanuel AME Church during a prayer service where nine people were killed by a gunman, in Charleston, South Carolina. (Reuters) victims

Victim’s husband Arthur Hurd, husband of Emanuel Church shooting victim Cynthia Hurd, sits beside a portrait of his wife at his home in Charleston, South Carolina. “I survived it,” he said. “But did I really?” (Reuters) victim’s-husband

Sanders Felicia Sanders, who watched her son Tywanza Sanders die at the hands of Dylann Roof, smiles while speaking to media after Roof was found guilty of murdering nine parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in a hate crime Friday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Charleston S.C. “I wear a smile now because the nine victims wore beautiful smiles in photos before they were killed,” Sanders said. (AP) sanders

Memorial ceremony Rev. Betty Deas Clark (C) speaks at Emanuel AME Church during a memorial ceremony marking the first anniversary of the shootings at the church where nine people were killed by a gunman, in Charleston, South Carolina. (Reuters) memorial-ceremony-

Anniversary The Rev. Anthony Thompson, husband of victim Myra Thompson stands around photos of victims before a memorial ceremony marking the first anniversary of the shootings at Emanuel AME Church during a prayer service where nine people were killed by a gunman, in Charleston, South Carolina. (Reuters) anniversary-