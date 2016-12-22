Charleston takes early lead, rolls over W. Carolina 77-59

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) Joe Chealey hit 3 of 4 from long range to total 18 points and Jarrell Brantley also nailed 3 of 4 from beyond the arc for 17 as College of Charleston rolled over Western Carolina 77-59 on Thursday night.

Grant Riller added 10 points and Marquise Pointer chipped in nine while dishing our four assists.

Charleston (9-4), which has won six of its last seven games, held its fifth opponent this season in the 50s or less.

Charleston, which led by double digits most of the way, was up 40-30 at the break and pushed that to 60-46 at the midpoint of the second half. The Catamounts closed to 64-55 with 5:50 left in the game but Charleston finished on a 13-4 run to thwart any comeback bid.

Adam Sledd led Western Carolina (4-8) with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Marc Gosselin added 13 and Ashley Williams chipped in 12.