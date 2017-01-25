Charlie Hurt: Building a fence along Mexico is already part of the law

Charlie Hurt of the Washington Times said on “Special Report with Bret Baier” Monday that while Donald Trump’s tone on emphasizing and enforcing immigration laws is a dramatic departure from previous presidents, “everything that he mentioned today, is already, at least in some form, in some broad-brush form, in part of the cannon of federal law.”

President Donald Trump Tweeted out that he would fulfill his campaign promise to build a wall along the U.S Mexican border Tuesday night.

Hurt reacted by saying “the idea of building a fence along the southern border is already part of the law.”

While Hurt said he believes that Trump is within his rights to build a wall, he acknowledged that some people will be upset with some of the laws that the President will enforce.

“One of the things he included in this was that instead of taking illegals that are caught at the border or wherever and returning them to the country of origin, he says no now, and this is part of law, we can return them wherever they came from,” he said. “So that means, if they’re from Honduras, you can send them back to Mexico.”