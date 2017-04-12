Charlie Murphy dead; stand-up comedian was 57

Charlie Murphy, who gained national attention on the hit “Chappelle’s Show” and evolved into a sought-after stand-up comedian, has died, a rep told Fox News on Wednesday. He was 57.

His manager told TMZ the star died on leukemia in a New York City hospital.

The older brother to actor Eddie Murphy had been focusing on his stand-up career in recent years.

He was also known for his roles in films such as “Lottery Ticket” and “The Guys Who Move Furniture.” He famously wrote “Norbit,” which his brother Eddie Murphy starred in.

Charlie Murphy also worked with a slew of A-list stars from Halle Berry to Denzel Washington to Gabrielle Union and Sammy Davis, Jr.

Chris Rock paid tribute to Murphy on Twitter on Wednesday.