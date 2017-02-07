Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets Both Look to End Extended Losing Streaks in

The Charlotte Hornets will host the Brooklyn Nets in a meeting between the two longest active losing streak in the league.

The Charlotte Hornets (23-28) are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets (9-42) as they return home after a three-game road trip out west. Charlotte has lost seven consecutive games going into this one as they will finally look to break that trend with a victory over the worst team in the NBA. Brooklyn is also looking to end a nine-game losing streak of their own.

In their last game, the Nets fell to the Toronto Raptors. This will be a matchup between the two longest active losing streaks currently in the NBA. Whoever comes out on top, one side will finally get the monkey off their backs. While both teams are in poor form, a loss for the Hornets would be much worse than a loss for the Nets.

Even though Brooklyn has the worst record in the NBA with only nine wins, one of those victories came against the Hornets. It took a buzzer-beating, game-winner from Randy Foye but Charlotte still lost a heartbreaker to the worst team in the league. That was a disappointing performance but Steve Clifford’s side will look to repeat their last outing when they beat the Nets, 112-105.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets

7:00 p.m. EST, Tuesday, February 7th, 2017

Spectrum Center

Broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast

Injury Report:

CHA:

TBD

BKN:

Biggest Story:

Needing a Win

The Hornets have not won a game since January 21st against the Nets. That is over two weeks without a victory. They have lost seven straight games and this may be their chance to break the streak with the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers up next.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, has dropped nine consecutive matches and have not won a game since the New Orleans Pelicans on January 20th. Both sides are desperately in need of a win so that they can at least gain some confidence going forward.

Matchup to Watch:

Kaminsky has been on a tear as of late with back to back impressive performances. He scored a career-high 24 points two games ago and followed that up with 15 points in his first ever start at center. With Cody Zeller out, Frank will get the start at center once again.

Lopez is the fifth highest scoring center in the NBA at 20.3 points per game and Kaminsky’s defense is suspect at best. He did a decent job on Rudy Gobert last game but Brook is a different kind of monster on the offensive end of the court. He is the Nets’ best player so slowing him down is key for the Charlotte Hornets.

