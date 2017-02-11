Charlotte Hornets Look to Bounce Back Against the Los Angeles Clippers

The Charlotte Hornets look to get back to their winning ways as they host the Chris Paul-less Los Angeles Clippers in the Queen City.

The Charlotte Hornets (24-29) are set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (32-21) as the two sides face off for the first time this season. Doc Rivers‘ side will be a bit shorthanded as Chris Paul is set to miss his 11th consecutive game. Charlotte will be looking to rebound after their loss to James Harden and the Houston Rockets last time out.

In their last game, the Clippers were able to defeat the New York Knicks away from home. That game came on February 8th so Los Angeles will have had plenty of rest coming into this one. They have not won two straight games since mid-January and are only 3-7 in their last 10 matches.

The Hornets have lost nine straight regular season games to the Clippers. That losing streak dates all the way back to the 2010-11 season. Steve Clifford’s side will finally look to break that skid as they can get that monkey off of their backs.

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Clippers

5:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, February 11th, 2017

Spectrum Center

Broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast

Injury Report:

CHA:

OUT – Ramon Sessions (left knee surgery), missed last three games (2/4 – 2/9) QUESTIONABLE – Cody Zeller (quad soreness)

LAC:

OUT – Brice Johnson (Acute herniated disc, lower back) OUT – Chris Paul (Ligament tear, left thumb)

Biggest Story:

Defense vs Offense

The Hornets strength is their defense. While it hasn’t been quite up to par this season, they are a noticeably better team when they are clicking on that end of the court. When holding their opponents to under 100 points this season, Charlotte has a 15-1 record. The problem is, they are allowing 104.4 PPG.

On the other hand, the Clippers are one of the highest-scoring teams in the league this season. They currently rank sixth in PPG with 108.5 while shooting 46.9% from the field (fifth-best in the NBA). In games where they have scored 111 or more, Los Angeles has a 22-3 record this year.

Matchup to Watch:

Williams is one of the few players in the league with both the speed and the strength to keep up with Griffin. It will be tough for Marvin to outplay Blake but he doesn’t need to do that. He merely needs to equal him or limit the Clippers’ big man’s impact on the game.

Since returning from an 18-game absence, Blake has been on a tear. Griffin is averaging 24.7 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game and 4.8 assists per game. He even recorded a triple-double. With Chris Paul out, he is their main offensive weapon and their best player. The Charlotte Hornets will need to contain the star power forward in this one.

