Charlotte Hornets Look to Slow Down James Harden and the Houston Rockets

After finally snapping their seven-game losing streak, the Charlotte Hornets now set their sights on James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

The Charlotte Hornets (24-28) are set to take on the Houston Rockets (38-17) as the home team looks to slow down James Harden and company. Steve Clifford’s side welcomes the Rockets to the Queen City for the first and only time this season. The Hornets ended their losing streak last time out when they were able to defeat the Brooklyn Nets.

In their last game, Houston came out on top against the Orlando Magic. That was their second straight victory and third win in their last four games. The Rockets are the third best team in the NBA so far this season, record wise, and they haven’t shown any signs of losing their top spot in the Western Conference. They even have a better record than the Cleveland Cavaliers at this point.

James Harden has become one of the best players in the league and he is in a neck and neck race with Russell Westbrook for the NBA’s MVP award this season. Charlotte has had some trouble stopping star players this year but they have some confidence after their last win. Being at home, where they are 16-10, should only increase their chances in this one.

More from Swarm and Sting

Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets

7:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, February 9th, 2017

Spectrum Center

Broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast

Injury Report:

CHA:

OUT – Ramon Sessions (left knee surgery), missed last two games (2/4 – 2/7) PROBABLE – Cody Zeller (quad contusion), missed last seven games (1/25 – 2/7)

HOU:

Biggest Story:

Off Night?

Mike D’Antoni has made the Rockets into a high-powered offensive team that relies heavily on the three ball. They take and make the most three’s in the NBA by far. Houston’s averaging 14.5 made three-pointers a game while attempting 39.9 per game. But, they only shoot at a clip of 36.3% from deep which is 11th best in the league.

Get the FanSided App

Charlotte’s middle of the pack when it comes to defending the three-point line this season. The Hornets rank 14th best as opponents only shoot 35.8% from beyond the arc against them. They will need to not only defend the perimeter well but also hope that the Rockets have an off night because if they aren’t shooting well from deep, they are missing a large portion of their offense.

Matchup to Watch:

Kemba Walker vs James Harden

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will probably get the responsibility of defending Harden in this one but Kemba needs to be able to outplay or at the very least equal James’ numbers. Walker has been in a bit of a slump only averaging 14 points in three games in the month of February. He will need a big night to help carry his team to a victory.

Harden has led the Rockets in scoring in 38 of the team’s 55 games so far this season. He leads his team in scoring (28.9 PPG third best in the NBA), assists (11.4 APG first in the NBA), and rebounds at 8.2 per game which is the third most among guards in the league. The Charlotte Hornets need to find some way to slow him down if they want to walk away with a W.

This article originally appeared on