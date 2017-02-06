Charlotte Hornets: Ramon Sessions Out 4-6 Weeks After Meniscus Surgery

After a second opinion, it turns out that the Charlotte Hornets will be without Ramon Sessions for 4-6 weeks with meniscus surgery.

The Charlotte Hornets will be shorthanded at the point guard position as backup Ramon Sessions will reportedly be out 4-6 after surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee. (Keith Pompey) The news comes just days after the story about his torn meniscus was first reported. Before receiving a second opinion in Charlotte, the first opinion made it clear that surgery might not be necessary.

As it turns out, his knee will require surgery. Sessions has served as Kemba Walker‘s backup for the first half of the season. His injury happened when he came down awkwardly in the team’s game against the Golden State Warriors. Ramon will now be replaced by either Brian Roberts and/or Ray McCallum.

The Hornets signed McCallum to a 10-day contract after they learned about the news of Sessions’ injury. It is unclear whether Ray or Brian will assume a majority of Ramon’s minutes now that he is out. The injury brings up more questions for Charlotte and Steve Clifford to address going forward.

In 50 games this season, the 30-year old is averaging 6.2 points per game, 2.6 assists per game, and 1.5 rebounds per game. In 16.2 minutes per game as the backup, he shot an underwhelming 38% from the field, 33.9% from three, and 77.1% from the free throw line. Ramon did start one game this season in an outing where Kemba was absent.

While Sessions is averaging a career-low in points, assists, and rebounds, he was still a solid role player for the Hornets. His production can easily be filled but his veteran leadership on the court will be more difficult to replace. This is Ramon’s third season in Charlotte and his second stint after playing for the team back from 2012-14.

It will be an interesting next few weeks as this will be the Hornets’ first time this season without Sessions as he had been the only player on the team to play in every game. Steve Clifford will have to find an answer off the bench in the form of Brian Roberts or Ray McCallum.

Hopefully, Ramon will make a full recovery and Roberts and McCallum can fill in adequately. If one of them plays well enough, they may be able to take over the backup point guard role for the remainder of the season. The Charlotte Hornets have a lot of struggles this year and this injury may add to their troubles.

