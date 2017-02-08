Charlotte McKinney stuns in new GUESS lingerie collection

This GUESS Girl is already heating things up for Spring 2017.

Blonde bombshell Charlotte McKinney recently unveiled one of the retailer’s lingerie ensembles for their new collection on Instagram while in New York City on Tuesday.

E! News previously reported that the 23-year-old model was tapped by GUESS, along with singer Joe Jonas to model the upcoming underwear line.

The 27-year-old “Body Moves” singer even admitted to dieting and doing “a lot’” of boxing and cardio with his trainer to look his best for the sizzling photo shoot.

“She [the trainer] put me through the ringer,” Jonas admitted, but also added that the shoot was “fun,” “exciting,” and “life-changing.” “It can be a weird thing to be sitting there in your underwear being photographed.”

In McKinney’s case, she had no problem disrobing for cameras.

“Even though I’ve been doing this for four years now, I still have to pinch myself coming into work,” said McKinney.

“They’ve always been an amazing, iconic American brand,” added Jonas. “To be in the GUESS family feels good.”