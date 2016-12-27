Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion makes her long-awaited return this weekend when she faces current titleholder Amanda Nunes in the main event at UFC 207.

Rousey has been away from the sport for more than a year as she recovered from the first loss of her career while surely taking time to work on the gaps in her game that saw her fall victim to a first-round KO the last time she fought.

“Rowdy” will enter the Octagon as the challenger for the first time in her career since 2012 and will miss out on wearing her usual all-black fight gear because those colors are reserved for champions under the Reebok outfitting policy.

Instead, Rousey will rock the dark blue kit with the black stripe. Take a look at some shots of Rousey in her new kit before she takes the Octagon on Friday night.