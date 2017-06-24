Check out the official fight poster for UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2

If you weren’t already excited for UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2, the UFC is hoping the official fight poster does the job.

The promotion dropped the poster Saturday morning, officially five weeks before the highly-anticipated rematch that is more than two years in the making.

The tagline for the poster — “Once and for All” — couldn’t be any more accurate.

The pair of top light heavyweights originally met back in 2015 with Jones taking home the unanimous decision. But then the longtime champion was stripped of his title due to some “off the field” transgressions and Cormier won the title in his absence.

They were paired up again at UFC 197 but Cormier pulled out of that bout citing injury. They were scheduled yet again at UFC 200 in 2016 but Jones was pulled from that fight due to a potential anti-doping policy violation and was subsequently handed a one-year suspension.

Now, a week after Jones’ suspension came to an end and 35 days before the actual event, we’ve got a fight poster for a bout everyone is keeping their fingers crossed actually happens.